Parson talks testing in Wednesday briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson says Missouri numbers continue to show a positive trend in the fight against covid-19.

He also acknowledged there are still some uncertainties.

The Governor spent a good portion of Wednesday’s briefing talking about testing.

He was joined by a representative from Quest Diagnostics, one of several companies the state has worked with to expand testing.

The Governor said the state’s plan includes increasing testing access for health care workers, first responders, workers in critical industries and vulnerable populations.

The state will continue to use what it calls a box in strategy which involves doing a large amount of testing in one area such as a health care facilities.

The state’s health director said he expects home testing to become readily available by the summer but added the nasal swab patients receive from health care providers is a preferred method over a cheek swab at home.

The Governor was also asked about whether he expects schools to be open by this Fall.

Gov. Parson, said, “I think it’s early we’re at the middle of May but we still got to be able to look and see how this is going to affect the state and how it’s going to affect our citizens and how it’s going to be. I’m not for sure we’ve got the information we need to make that decision right now. I think come June 1st we’re going to get a little clear picture of what’s going to happen in the state whether we’re going to have school as normal or what we’re going to do but again it’s just going to take a little time to really realize where we were at on opening up schools and things like that.”

The Governor continues to stress the importance of social distancing and says the actions Missourians take now will go a long way in determining how the state looks weeks from now.