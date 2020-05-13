Parson focused on getting economy going

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Getting the economy going.

That was the focus of Governor Mike Parson’s daily briefing.

He announced some potential good news for some Missouri businesses.

Governor Parson announced some Missouri business could be asked by the federal government to produce personal protective equipment.

The Governor said the federal supply chain task force asked about Missouri manufacturers producing PPE.

He said federal contracts can last for 15 to 20 years in some cases and calls the news promising for some Missouri businesses.

The Governor also announced the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development will launch a recovery mode campaign on May 18th.

There will be a shift from helping with jobless claims to helping the unemployed enroll in job training programs he said many will qualify for.

The Governor announced there will be job fairs and resume help to help Missourians land jobs.

Gov Parson, said, “We should be focused on people getting back to work some 400,000 people on unemployment I think those numbers are kind of starting to creep down a little bit which is also good news but we got to figure out how to fight COVID-19 we got to bring our economy back. Those three things should take priority over anything else.”

Rob Dixon, Director Missouri Department of Economic Development, said, “If businesses, employees customers if they all continue to practice good mitigation techniques like social distancing, like modifying physical workspace, additional sanitation, shifting work schedules and things like that, we will be able to engage in additional economic activity.”

The Governor said he is encouraged by what he has seen from Missourians he believes for the most part they have been following social distancing guidelines and believes that’s made a big difference.