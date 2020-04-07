Parson calls on medical professionals seeking work to join Disaster Medical Team

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today marks the start of a stay at home order announced last week by Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

The state continues to see more patients testing positive.

The Governor also repeated his weekend call for any medical professionals looking for work to join the Missouri Disaster Medical Team.

The critical reserve unit is being established because of concerns additional medical professionals will be needed as a result of covid-19.

The state is looking for individuals with backgrounds in a variety of fields including nursing, allied health professionals, dentistry, counseling, mental and behavioral health, and laboratory science.

The Governor also announced another Executive Order.

His latest order waives the requirement that a notary be present to authenticate documents.

The Governor also explained what factors contributed to his decision to issue a stay at home order.

Gov. Parson, said, “How many People are truly in the hospital? And how many people are truly recovered from the coronavirus? You also have to look and see as a governor all cases across the state, and less than a week ago there were 90 some odd counties out there that had 3 cases or less within their counties and 40 that don’t have any. But we could see those numbers were going up every day.”

I asked Governor Parson through an email how his stay at home order is being enforced.

He said local health and law enforcement will handle that.