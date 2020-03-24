Parents of children with disabilities facing additional stress amid school closures

JOPLIN, Mo. — During this time of uncertainty, it is important to check in on parents or caregivers of children with disabilities.

A new study suggests that nearly 1 in 5 parents of children with autism had enough symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder to qualify for a provisional diagnosis.

While school is out of session, it can be difficult for parents or caregivers to cope with some of the stress associated with having their children home for an extended period of time.

Local resources, like Will’s Place want to help parents and are encouraging them to find others who may be experiencing the same situation.

Melissa Moore, Director of Pediatric Services, Ozark Center, said, “I think probably one of the biggest pieces is connecting with other individuals, other families, that have children with autism. You need that ongoing support to not feel quite so isolated.”

Moore says it is a good idea for parents and caregivers to work with a local agencies that can assist with developing behavioral plans and strategies to ease possible stress and frustration.