Ozark Center to receive telehealth grant

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Ozark Center is receiving funding to better help their telehealth patients.

According to a press release from the center, it will be receiving a $150,000 grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health to purchase telehealth licensing.

The center has already seen a major drop in no-shows for appointments with telehealth being available.

And with telehealth becoming a new norm due to the spread of the cornoavirus, this grant will truly help patients connect with the medical staff.

Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center Chief Administrative Officer For Ozark Center, said, “You know we’ve been doing telehealth at Ozark Center for probably two years now, and what we’ve found is the patients who are able to do telehealth have not felt a distance between them and their provider they’ve actually enjoyed it more because they kind of like a little bit of a barrier there.”

The funds are also going to purchase more personal protective equipment for the employees of the Ozark Center.