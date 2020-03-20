Ozark Center helping patients deal with covid related lifestyle changes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Whether it’s a graduation ceremony, a wedding or a dream vacation — major events in nearly everyone’s lives are getting canceled due to the covid-19 outbreak.

On top of that, we’re facing significant lifestyle changes — with many being stuck at home and unable socialize normally.

It’s all a recipe for a lot of people to feel angry, frustrated and disappointed.

Del Camp with the Ozark Center says it’s vital to recognize and manage those symptoms during this time.

He recommends limiting the amount of content you’re consuming about the virus if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

Limit the amount of alcohol or other substances you consume.

Make time for friends and family by using facetime or text.

And exercise — even if you have to improvise at home.

Getting moving often helps release pent up energy and emotions.

Del Camp, Ozark Center Executive Director, said, “At the end of the day it’s a decision as to how you want to deal with this, for the most part. It’s recognizing it’s normal to have these feelings, but then making a decision to be energized by this instead of have it overwhelm us.”

If you need to talk to a professional, the Ozark Center will still be staffed with counselors during this time.

If you’re in self-quarantine, you can always just talk with a counselor over the phone or through text.

For more information on how to do that, visit https://www.freemanhealth.com/ozarkcenter/