Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office sees an increase in crime

MIAMI, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says while many people are staying indoors during the Coronavirus, they have seen an uptick in crime.

Sheriff, Jeremy Floyd, says the surge has been related to domestic calls.

During the past three weeks, the sheriff’s office has responded to three stabbings in Ottawa County.

Sheriff Floyd says anytime people are isolated for a certain amount of time, they typically see crime numbers increase.

Jeremy Floyd, Ottawa County Sheriff, says, “I encourage everyone at this time that if tensions are high or stress is high within that household, try to be proactive and to eliminate that tension or stress before it becomes a problem and we get involved.”

Floyd adds their ultimate goal is to make sure everyone stays safe who is choosing to stay at home during this pandemic.

He also says due to the departments limited staffing, they have not been able to increase patrolling efforts.