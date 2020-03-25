Ottawa County Reports First Case of COVID-19

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ok. — The Ottawa County Health Department confirms the first positive case of COVID-19.

The department says the case is currently under investigation and anyone who may have come into contact with the patient will be notified.

The Regional Director said, “At this time, we encourage you, our local leaders to be educated, to share accurate and up-to-date information, and to help the public to remain calm. Please continue to encourage social distancing, positive hygiene practices, and advise individuals to call their local health provider if they think they are sick.”

No further details about the case have been provided at this time.