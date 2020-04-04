OSDH: 1,159 positive cases of coronavirus, 42 deaths in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are now more than 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health released the latest numbers of COVID-19 in the state, and there are currently 1,159 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

There were 988 positive cases reported on Friday, according to OSDH.

There are now 42 total coronavirus deaths and 316 hospitalizations. There were 38 total deaths and 289 hospitalizations as of Friday.

The four latest deaths are as follows:

One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.

One in Latimer County, a male older than 65.

One in Osage County, a male in the 50-64 age group.

One in Washington County, a female older than 65.

So far, 1,362 people have tested negative for COVID-19. However, those results come only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results, according to OSDH.

Source: OSDH

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic on March 11.

The virus causes a respiratory infection, resulting in symptoms such as dry cough, shortness of breath, fatigue and fever. Patients may also exhibit gastrointestinal distress or diarrhea, according to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands and practice social distancing by keeping at least 6 feet away from others. Officials also urge community members to avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth.

The virus is mainly spread person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Fever, cough and shortness of breath are the most common coronavirus symptoms.

If you do become sick, you are asked to self-quarantine.

Gov. Kevin Stitt ordered the closure of nonessential businesses that feature social gathering, including bars, gyms, salons and massage parlors, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Those businesses across all 77 Oklahoma counties are to remain closed until April 30.

Also, major retailers are doing their part to stop coronavirus. Walmart is limiting the number of people that can be inside the store during business hours. Store associates will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space. That’s about 20 percent of a store’s usual capacity. That policy begins Saturday, April 4.

Target employees will monitor how many customers are inside their respective store and limit the number of people shopping at one time. The limits will vary by location and will be based on a store’s size. Target’s policy also goes into effect April 4.