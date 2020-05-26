Opening date for a Southwest Missouri library project pushed back

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The opening date for a Southwest Missouri library project is pushed back a couple of months.

Weather has been an issue at the Carthage Library Educational Annex.

And coronavirus restrictions have slowed down the delivery of components like windows and doors.

Workers are still waiting on much of the equipment that patrons will be able to use in the makerspace area.

Julie Yockey, Carthage Library Director, said, “Even the contractors – they’ve had a hard time getting their hands on materials. So we’re a little bit behind but actually it’s going to work out fine because this has put us behind in house as well.”

The project will be called the Steadley Family Legacy Center.

It was originally thought to open in May, but is now more likely to be ready for patrons starting mid-summer.