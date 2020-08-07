Online education growing during covid-19

JOPLIN, Mo. — Online education is an option more and more families are weighing, to keep their kids home and away from the risks of covid 19.

Melinda Moss, Joplin Schools Superintendent, said, “Ordered additional computers for our virtual classes – we’ve ordered computer cases, software. We’ve looked at expenses for boosting our internet signals from each of our campus as well as hot spot connectivity for our virtual learners.”

And there will be more kids taking advantage – a lot more.

Enrollment for the Joplin Virtual Academy is nearly ten times more than last year.

Shelly Tarter, Joplin Virtual Academy, said, “Going from you know 135 to over 1200 students virtually – it’s going to be a big change.”

Students ranging from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Enrollment is wrapping up – but parents can still apply through the district website until midnight tonight.

They must commit to a full semester of virtual learning before evaluating whether to come back on campus.

The rules and numbers are different for each district.

Total online numbers are up in Neosho, currently 683.

That deadline has already passed.

Webb City schools will accept applications through Tuesday August 11th.

They’re estimating a virtual enrollment of 350 – 400.

In Carthage, school leaders are still adding up numbers but parents can apply through August 7th.

The Carl Junction school district is waiting until its deadline of August 14th before finalizing numbers.

Time is running out – Carthage and Carl Junction start classes on August 20th – Joplin, Neosho and Carl Junction the 24th.