One month after first confirmed case, Oklahoma coronavirus cases jump to more than 1,300

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One month after the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in Oklahoma was reported, health officials say the number of cases has spiked to more than 1,300.

On Monday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 1,327 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Below are the number of patients in northeast Oklahoma as of April 6th: (Total: 64)

Craig: 5

Delaware: 13

Mayes: 10

Nowata: 9

Ottawa: 12

Rogers: 15

Officials also announced five additional deaths from the virus.

Four of the deaths were in adults older than 65 in Greer, Osage, and Pottawatomie counties. One death occurred in an 18 to 34-year-old man in Oklahoma County.

So far, officials say 51 Oklahoma patients have died and 340 others have been hospitalized because of the virus.

In all, 783 of the confirmed cases are 50-years-old or older.