Oklahoma’s Special Olympics cancels events in the near future

Okla. — Oklahoma’s Special Olympics announces all April, May, and summer events are canceled to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The organization says this will include upcoming sports training, competitions and special events, as well as the 2020 Summer Games.

Special Olympics Oklahoma says the canceling of these events comes at the recommendation of the CDC.

During the next eight weeks, officials say events with 50 or more people should be canceled.

For many athletes, this is disappointing as they have spent many months preparing for their sporting events.

However, the safety and well-being of everyone is the organizations top priority.