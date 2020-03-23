Oklahoma state education leaders looking at distance learning for the remainder of school year

OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma State Board of Education will look at different ways for students to learn if they can’t go back to in-person classes in April.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister will announce a continuous learning plan, or distance learning, proposal to the State Board of Education this week.

Starting April 6th, districts in the state will be expected to provide distance learning for the remainder of the school year.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education will work on providing resources and guidance to help districts accomplish that.

A special virtual meeting will be held Wednesday to discuss the options.