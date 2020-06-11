OKLAHOMA — The Oklahoma State Department of Education releases its school reopening framework.

For the past 8 weeks, Quapaw Public Schools has been working to ensure the safety of students and staff when they return August 13th.

Tamara Bacon, Quapaw Middle School High School Principal, said, “We’re hoping we can come back with normal schedules.”

The district is using the Department of Education’s Return to Learn Oklahoma framework as a guide.

David Carriger, Superintendent, Quapaw Public Schools, said, “I’ve looked at a variety of different states on their projections and guidelines and how to reopen schools and I really feel like maybe Oklahoma has one of the better plans.”

“We’re trying to keep classes as small as possible so that we can spread the kids out some in the room,” said Bacon.

They’re weighing a number of options.

“We’re trying to think outside the box, our number one goal of course is to have all of our kids here August 13th but just in case if we had to do social distancing or if we could not make that happen, we’ve talked about several different scenarios,” said Carriger.

Scenarios include half day and A-B day schedules, and virtual learning.

“One of the big recommendations across the state is to come up with some type of virtual transition program for our students. We know at some point in time there could be an outbreak.”

While they want each of the districts 550 students in the classroom in August, some may not be ready to return, so a virtual learning option will be available.

“We’re even looking at a blended virtual option so if there’s classes that are a little harder to take online, like electives and things like that, they can come in part of the day and be at home part of the day,” said Bacon.

A final decision will be made around August 1st.