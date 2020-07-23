Oklahoma hospitals dealing with unique challenges as coronavirus cases increase

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Health officials in Northeast Oklahoma say their resources are being limited as coronavirus cases increase.

Dr. Kyle Schauf, Chief Of Medical Staff, Integris Grove Hospital, said, “The state of Oklahoma keeps track of where we are across the state on resources. Right now our resources are getting constrained across the state.”

Right now, hospitals across the sooner state are dealing with unique challenges as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

“Here locally, we sometimes have started to have trouble getting patients transferred to bigger hospital systems because they are seeing so many COVID-patients in their facilities.

Doctors are asking people to help keep cases down by social distancing and wearing masks.

“All of our Integris facilities require a mask upon entry.”

Schauf says he believes the public’s use of masks are a necessity to prevent overwhelming our local healthcare systems at this time.

“I would definitely encourage everyone to wear a mask when you’re in an indoor setting. Those are harder to ventilate spaces, so the respiratory droplets can stay circulating a lot longer.”

At least for the foreseeable future.

“So right now wearing the masks is our vaccine, socially distancing is our vaccine, until we get an effective one, a safe one that is going to help keep everyone safe and healthy in the community.”