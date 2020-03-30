Oklahoma Department of Corrections trying to keep their inmates safe

Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is working hard to keep inmates safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The department is giving inmates free bacterial soap to help them stay clean during this time.

Their hope is that inmates will be more inclined to wash their hands frequently as advised by the CDC.

The state vendor, Keefe Group, donated 24,000 bars of soap for them to use.

After the department of corrections runs out of the donated soap, they plan to buy more soap at a lower cost form the Keefe Group.

Prior to this donation, inmates could only be given soap unless they couldn’t buy their own.

Inmates will be given the soap starting Monday at facilities statewide.