Oklahoma coronavirus cases top 1,900, near 100 deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma state health officials say the number of people being diagnosed with novel coronavirus continues to rise.

On Sunday morning, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state currently has 1,970 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There were two additional deaths, both Tulsa County males in the 50-64 age group, bringing the death toll to 96 Oklahomans.

So far, 453 have been hospitalized in the Sooner State.

As of Friday, OSDH officials consider 865 Oklahomans recovered from the virus.