OK Medical Reserve Corps recruiting volunteers

OKLAHOMA — In an effort to prepare for a medical surge and prolonged response to coronavirus, the Oklahoma Medical Reserve Corps is recruiting volunteers.

Volunteers can serve in medical and non-medical positions.

Those without medical training are needed for warehouse support, record keeping, and administrative duties.

To volunteer, you must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Oklahoma, and undergo a background check and training.

For more on how to sign up to volunteer, follow the link below.

okmrc.org