Closings
There are currently 30 active closings. Click for more details.

OK liquor stores allowed to deliver amid covid-19 outbreak

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: Autumn Bracey

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma liquor stores are approved to temporarily deliver beer, wine, and spirits to people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Oklahoma Able Commission says items can only be delivered to people over the age of 21.

Restaurants, bars, clubs, small brewers, and farm wineries can deliver items as well.

However, all deliveries must be made by employees of licensed liquor stores or other businesses.

Customers can make payments via cash, check, or through credit and debit card processors.

No money can be exchanged before items are delivered.

The delivery of alcoholic beverages will only be allowed until April 17th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories