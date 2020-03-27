OK liquor stores allowed to deliver amid covid-19 outbreak

OKLAHOMA — Oklahoma liquor stores are approved to temporarily deliver beer, wine, and spirits to people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Oklahoma Able Commission says items can only be delivered to people over the age of 21.

Restaurants, bars, clubs, small brewers, and farm wineries can deliver items as well.

However, all deliveries must be made by employees of licensed liquor stores or other businesses.

Customers can make payments via cash, check, or through credit and debit card processors.

No money can be exchanged before items are delivered.

The delivery of alcoholic beverages will only be allowed until April 17th.