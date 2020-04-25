Closings
Officials: Kansas may be near peak in coronavirus deaths

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

MISSION, Kan. (AP) – State officials said Friday Kansas may be nearing or has already reached its peak in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, leaving the state to focus on the economic fallout of closing businesses to stem the spread.

Kansas saw the number of deaths drop Friday from 112 to 111 after an investigation determined that one of the previously counted fatalities was not related to the coronavirus.

Positive cases increased by 295 to 2,777, with further increases anticipated, as the state boosts its testing rate, which has been among the lowest nationwide.

