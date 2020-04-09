Occupancy rates plummeting at Joplin hotels

JOPLIN, Mo. — With travel plans virtually non-existent these days, Joplin hotels are seeing a big drop in business.

Metro hotels normally average a 66% occupancy rate at the start of April.

This year, that number is around 25%.

Hotels have reduced the number of rooms available, in some cases shutting down entire floors.

Some workers have been furloughed.

But staff is already looking ahead to when people are able to hit the road.

Patrick Tuttle, Joplin CVB, said, “When the gates open, what are we going to do? How are we going to get back there. The Missouri Division of Tourism and a couple of the different agencies have forecast that people will travel by car before they’ll travel by plane once this is lifted.”

Workers add that while most leisure travel is down, extended stay hotels are seeing some increases from patients self-quarantining away from home and medical personnel staying closer to work.