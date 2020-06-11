OKLAHOMA — Nursing homes in Oklahoma may reopen soon.

Oklahoma health officials are developing a plan to reopen nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

According to data released, eight facilities across the state have had 10 or more covid-19 deaths, with the second highest number of deaths at the Grove Nursing Center.

Health officials have asked leaders of senior care organizations for input on a draft plan.

According to officials, if everything goes as planned, nursing homes could reopen with guidelines as early as next month.