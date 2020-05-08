Numbers released today show steep drop in Missouri state revenue

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Numbers released today show a steep drop in Missouri state revenue.

April’s numbers were down more than 50% compared to last year.

State revenue in April of this year dropped by more than $800 million compared to last year.

Governor Parson said it will take some time before the economy turns around.

Governor Parson toured two Jefferson City businesses Thursday.

Store operators shared information about efforts to maintain social distancing.

This Hy-Vee grocery store has seen a 400% jump in in online sales and expects these curbside pickup sites to be permanent going forward.

Gov Parson, said, “You’re going to see these types of business models all over the state where people are going to try to make sure that customers wants and desires our met and I just think it’s going to be a new way we’re going to do business for a while.”

The governor believes we won’t see improvements in state revenue until sometime after June.

“If you’re waiting on the government to bail you out or the state to be able to provide resources we we’re going to be limited in what we can do I think we’re a long way from getting out of this.”

Earlier this week Pfizer announced it partnered with a German pharmaceutical company to begin a clinical trial to find a vaccine.

Pfizer Vice President Christine Smith explained how the companies Chesterfield location will play a key role.

Christine Smith, Pfizer Vice President, said, “We have the potential subject to technical success and regulatory approvals to supply millions of vaccine does by the end of 2020 and rapidly scale up to produce hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.”

Lawmakers continue to work on finalizing a balanced budget.

They have until Friday night to meet that constitutional requirement.