Number of positive cases of COVID-19 in the four states rises to 139

New COVID-19 cases are announced in multiple towns across the four state area.

In Missouri, two cases were confirmed in Jasper County Sunday, one in Joplin and the other in Webb city, bringing the total for the county up to 10.

In Kansas, Montgomery County announced two new cases bringing their total up to eight.

Bourbon County announced three new cases, bringing their total up to seven.

Ottawa County in Oklahoma is up one case, now totaling 11.

In total, 139 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the four state region.