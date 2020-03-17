Number of Missouri coronavirus cases rises to 15

Missouri — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that 52 more individuals were tested for coronavirus on Tuesday afternoon.

Five of these individuals tested positive. Other laboratories in two counties reported two positive cases as well.

The breakdown by county of cases tested by the State Public Health Laboratory currently is: Green County 4 cases, St. Louis County 4 cases, St. Louis City 1 case, Henry County 1 case, Boone County 1 case, Cole County 1 case, Cass County 1 case.

Tests from other laboratories have been 1 case in Cass County and 1 in Jackson County.