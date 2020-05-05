Northpark Mall reopens

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s Northpark Mall is back open for business, sort of.

Restaurants inside the food court as well as some adjoining kiosks opened at 11 this morning.

But hardly any of the stores inside the mall opened.

And because of that, shoppers like Anna Crooks left upset.

Anna Crooks, Disgruntled Shopper, said, “Why would they say the mall’s open, they got the food court open and there’s no chairs in there, I wasted my time, I left work early to come here for nothing.”

To prevent the same thing from happening to you, call the sore you’re wanting to go to and make sure they’re actually open.