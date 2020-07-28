Nonprofits Receive Funds From United Way of SW Missouri & SE Kansas COVID-19 Response Fund

JOPLIN, Mo./ PITTSBURG, Ks. – The United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas was awarded $17,620 in funding to four area nonprofit agencies in the third phase of its COVID-19 Response Campaign.

United Way established the campaign in March to support efforts by its member agencies to meet the increased need for essential services in the midst of the pandemic and to assist local individuals and families impacted by the crisis.

The funding was awarded in three categories; loss of revenue, adaptive services and increased services. Agencies receiving funds include:

Lafayette House – $3,500 to support telehealth and virtual counseling services to clients impacted by the pandemic

Joplin Family Y – $2,000 for child care services for essential employees working though the pandemic

Community Support Services – $4,620 for expanded hours of operation to provide child care to children with disabilities

Catholic Charities of Southeast Kansas – $7,500 to support financial stability programs including rent and utility assistance

United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas will continue to accept applications from member agencies.

“We know that this is a very fluid environment and that changing situations will create challenges for our nonprofit partners,” said Duane Dreiling, Executive Director. “United Way thanks our community partners and all of those that contributed to the COVID-19 Response Campaign that enables us to invest funds strategically to meet the needs of our community.”