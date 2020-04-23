Non-profits expecting financial impact of covid-19

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — With major cuts to budgets — from the federal level, to our own pockets — local non-profits are expecting to suffer significant losses in funding.

The united way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas provides funding to 28 local agencies.

They rely heavily on payroll deductions, private donations, and state and federal funding.

All which are is decreased to due a crashing economy, furloughs and layoffs.

This is a one-two punch for the united way, considering many of the people these non-profits serve are suffering the most right now.

That includes food pantries, rent and utility assistance — and domestic violence and substance abuse prevention programs.

United way representatives are trying to raise funds in anticipation of a “second wave” of immediate needs.

Duane Dreiling, Exec. Direc. UnitedWay Southwest MO & Southeast KS, said, “A month or month and a half from now, when people start getting those shutoff notices. And there going to go, ok now what do I do? I have 2 months worth of utilities. So our fund is going to be there to work with our partners such as Crosslines and Wesley House and Catholic Charities of Southeast Kansas.”

Phone lines at the United Way are still open during regular business hours if you need help finding resources.

Or you can dial 2-1-1 for help 24/7.