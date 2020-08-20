No new covid-19 deaths in Four States on Wednesday

FOUR STATE AREA — No new covid-19 deaths are reported in our Four State region today — and active cases continue to remain just above the 1,000 mark.

Benton County, Arkansas added the most new cases Wednesday with 30 reported.

The county is inching closer and closer to 5,000 total cases.

In Northeast Oklahoma, it’s just a handful of new cases.

4 in Delaware, 3 in Ottawa, and 2 in Mayes.

In Southeast Kansas, Cherokee County added 18 since Monday.

Crawford added 5, while Labette and Wilson each added one new case.

There are 15 new cases in Jasper County Wednesday.

12 more cases in the city of Joplin.

Several other Southwest Missouri counties reported less than 10 new cases Wednesday.

And just one new Barton County, while there were no new reported cases in Vernon, Cedar, or Dade Counties.

In total, that’s 116 new cases identified by health departments in our Four State region.

We have 1,068 active cases currently.

147 people with covid-19 have died.