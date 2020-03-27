“No more than 50 patrons at a time” in big box stores, other rules outlined by Crawford Co Health Dept

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The Crawford County Board of Health and Public Health Officer are narrowing down and clarifying the rules of social distancing within the county.

It is officially a Stay-At-Home/Movement Restriction order.

That includes:

No more that 50 patrons at a time in big box stores (Walmart, Home Depot, etc)

No more than 25 people at a time in small to medium grocery stores (Walmart Neighborhood Market, Dollar General, etc)

No more than 10 people at a time in the lobby of a convenient store/gas station

The order goes into effect Saturday, March 28th at 8:00 am until further notice.

