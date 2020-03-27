Closings
There are currently 34 active closings. Click for more details.

“No more than 50 patrons at a time” in big box stores, other rules outlined by Crawford Co Health Dept

Joplin Area Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Crawford County Health Department _-3263976545998323094

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — The Crawford County Board of Health and Public Health Officer are narrowing down and clarifying the rules of social distancing within the county.

It is officially a Stay-At-Home/Movement Restriction order.

That includes:

  • No more that 50 patrons at a time in big box stores (Walmart, Home Depot, etc)
  • No more than 25 people at a time in small to medium grocery stores (Walmart Neighborhood Market, Dollar General, etc)
  • No more than 10 people at a time in the lobby of a convenient store/gas station

The order goes into effect Saturday, March 28th at 8:00 am until further notice.

The full outlined order is below. Click the left or right arrows to read through.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories