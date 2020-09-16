No more COVID-19 outbreak at Parsons assisted living facility

PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — A COVID-19 outbreak at a southeast Kansas nursing home is officially over.

Parsons Presbyterian Manor has reported no new cases since August 16th. That means two full incubation periods have passed with no new cases.

Back in August, 8 residents and 5 staff members tested positive for the virus. Two people at the facility died.

Preventative measures will continue at the facility and the “No Visitors” policy still stands.

The Labette County Health Department officially considers the outbreak closed.