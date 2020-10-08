Nine more residents with COVID-19 die in Lawrence County, 15 total

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Lawrence County Health Department confirms 9 more people with COVID-19 have died in the county.

That’s now 15 total deaths in the county.

The latest 9 are all associated with long-term care. They all also had underlying health conditions that were complicated by COVID-19.

Please understand it is never our intention to keep this information secret. We have specific procedures in place we have to follow to ensure everything is done properly and it can cause a delay. Lawrence County Health Department

More than 300 people have died in the Four State Region.

Here’s the latest breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in the 25-county Four State Region: