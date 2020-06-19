Newton County to offer free COVID-19 testing to any Missouri resident

Nurse Carlos Davila takes a sample from a police officer at a Health Department drive-thru checkpoint where molecular tests that detect the new coronavirus are being processed, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, April 16, 2020. Gov. Wanda Vazquez announced on Thursday the cancellation of all contracts awarded to people and companies whose names have been publicized as part of a local and federal investigation into the intended purchase of new coronavirus testing kits. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing, in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services.

You do NOT have to have symptoms.

It is open to ANY Missouri resident.

You DO NOT need a physician order to be tested.

WHEN: Friday, June 26th: 7:00am – 3:00pm Saturday, June 27th: 10:00am – 6:00pm

WHERE: Rocketdyne Church of Christ

ADDRESS: 1111 Rocketdyne Road, Neosho

1111 Rocketdyne Road, Neosho REGISTER: health.mo.gov/communitytest or 877-435-8411

WALK-INS: Only accepted if a slot is available

