Newton County to offer free COVID-19 testing to any Missouri resident

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County Health Department will offer free COVID-19 testing, in partnership with the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Department of Health and Senior Services.
You do NOT have to have symptoms.
It is open to ANY Missouri resident.
You DO NOT need a physician order to be tested.
- WHEN:
- Friday, June 26th: 7:00am – 3:00pm
- Saturday, June 27th: 10:00am – 6:00pm
- WHERE: Rocketdyne Church of Christ
- ADDRESS: 1111 Rocketdyne Road, Neosho
- REGISTER: health.mo.gov/communitytest or 877-435-8411
- WALK-INS: Only accepted if a slot is available
Here is the full statement from the Newton County Health Department: