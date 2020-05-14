Newton County sees increase in sales tax revenue despite pandemic

NEWTON COUTNY, Mo. — While many counties saw lost sales tax during the coronavirus pandemic, it was just the opposite in Newton County.

Ashley Siler, Director of Communications and Membership Development, said, “Everybody is obviously very, very conscious about this pandemic, there are positive things happening in our businesses.”

According to the Missouri Department of Revenue, Newton County is the only county in the entire state of Missouri to see an increase in sales tax revenue last month.

“That obviously is very positive for our county.”

Newton County saw a 15% sales tax increase in the month of April.

“The city released that on their last reports sales tax had increased as well.”

The city of Neosho saw an 11% increase over the past two months up 21.47% from last year.

“We really took a step back and was trying to figure out what made different than other counties in the state.”

Part of that difference came through the businesses themselves.

Misti Johnson, Owner Graphix Connection, said, “We typically would do a lot of school related stuff, spring sports related stuff. All of that kind of dried up with the social distancing guidelines and the closures of the schools.”

Finding ways to adapt during the pandemic.

“We were able to pivot the business and offer some different services along our line our focus along our line and senior yard signs, and banners and those types of things and so we’ve been able to take a challenge and turn it into an opportunity.”

Johnson says she doesn’t know if she’ll be able to take advantage of that opportunity much longer.

“I think in terms of signs banners, kind of what we’ve survived on the last couple of months, that will go away. we are starting to see some some area schools or communities are having sports this summer, so we are starting to see some of those orders come back in.”

“Sales tax revenue charting, it’s kind of that ebb and flow, there are some months that the reporting may not have came in, so we are curious to see what that’ll look like in the months going forward,” said Siler.