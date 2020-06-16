Newton County reports second COVID-19 related death

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Newton County Health Department is saddened to report a death in the county related to COVID-19. This individual was in their 70’s and had other chronic medical illnesses. This individual was admitted to the hospital for signs and symptoms related to COVID-19. This individual was a contact to another related case.

The Newton County Health Department had been working with this family and contacts had previously been notified and are under quarantine. Out of respect to this individual’s family, no identifying details will be released. We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to this family.