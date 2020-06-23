Newton County reports over 300 cases of COVID-19; 237 are still active cases

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Newton County’s health department is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in a Tuesday afternoon update.

The county now has 313 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported.

237 are still active cases.

74 are recovered and released from isolation.

The death toll in the county still sits at 2 people.

As a reminder, “recovered” cases or “cases released from isolation” mean the person has had two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart after 14 days with no symptoms.

Regular hand washing, social distancing, and wearing masks are still highly encouraged.