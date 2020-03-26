Newton County reports 2 additional cases of COVID-19

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo — Two more cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in Newton County, Missouri.

The health department is now reporting 3 total cases as of Thursday morning.

The two new cases are travel-related and the patients were exposed to a positive case in another state.

They have been under self-quarantine and will stay under self-quarantine.

The health department states:

There has not been any risk to the community from these individuals. Newton County Health Department

