NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Newton County announces another COVID-19 related death.

This marks the 5th coronavirus death in the county.

The person was:

In their 80’s

Had been hospitalized for several days battling COVID-19

Did have other chronic medical issues

The announcement comes with 13 more positive cases in the county.

383 of 812 confirmed cases are still active, and 5 people are still currently hospitalized.