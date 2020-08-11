Newton County announces two covid deaths, four total new deaths Monday in the Four States

FOUR STATE AREA — four additional covid-19 related deaths are announced Monday.

The first is in Labette County — marking its first covid-19 related death.

The man was in his 70’s and did have underlying health conditions.

He had been in the hospital since August 2nd, and had been the only hospitalized case at the time.

As of Labette County’s last update on August 7th, 19 people are still active cases.

106 other positive cases have recovered.

And, Barry County announced its 3rd death Monday.

It was a 71-year-old woman who was a Congregate Care Facility resident.

The health department reports she also had serious underlying health conditions.

At its latest update on August 4th, Barry County still had 35 other active cases.

And, Newton County announced two more deaths today.

The marks 12 deaths total in the county.

No information was revealed about the deaths.

But, the health department reports they both had been in the hospital.

The county still has 148 active cases of covid-19.

We officially fall below 1,100 active cases in the Four State region.

In Southwest Missouri, it’s 30 active for Joplin still.

87 are still active in McDonald County.

56 in Jasper County.

And, just under 40 active cases for both Barry and Lawrence Counties.

Active cases are in the single digits for the rest of the Southwest Missouri counties.

In Southeast Kansas, it’s single digit active cases for Wilson, Woodson, and Allen Counties.

Other counties have double-digit numbers — all under 40 active cases.

Except for Elk and Chautauqua Counties which have no active cases.

Nearly 70 active cases remain in Mayes County.

52 in Delaware, and 46 in Ottawa.

While Craig County has 17 active cases.

And Benton County, Arkansas still has 290 active cases.

In total, we have 1,043 active cases in the Four States.

137 people have died.