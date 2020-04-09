Newton County Announces New COVID-19 Case

NEWTON CO., Mo.– Newton County Health Department announces the 7th COVID-19 case for the county.

The person resides in South Joplin and has been in self-isolation since becoming ill. The health department is currently investigating and contacts have been notified. The case is not travel-related and has not had contact to a known case.

It is very important that everyone still practice social distancing and maintain 6 feet from other people if you have to be in public. Please continue to cover your cough and sneezes, wash hands frequently, and clean surfaces frequently. If you have symptoms of illness (cough, fever, shortness of breath), please stay home unless seeking medical attention.

Remember to call ahead and notify any first responders/healthcare provider of symptoms you are experiencing. Stay safe and healthy.