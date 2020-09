NEOSHO, Mo.. (KSNF/KODE) — Two more Newton County residents with COVID-19 have died.

Both were women:

One was in her 70s.

The other was in her 80s.

Both had been in the hospital fighting the illness prior to their deaths.

These two mark the county’s 17th and 18th COVID-19 deaths.

181 people in the Four State Region with COVID-19 have died.