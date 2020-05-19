Newton and McDonald counties report jump in covid-19 cases Monday

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — Newton and McDonald counties are reporting a jump in cases Monday.

McDonald County announced six more positive covid-19 tests, bringing the total to 14 in the county.

Four are in the Southeast portion of the county, while two are in the Southwest portion.

All six cases are asymptomatic.

Meanwhile, Newton County announced four more cases — it now sits at 16 total cases in the county.

11 people have been released from isolation.

The entire Four State Area now has more than 470 cases of covid-19 since march, with more than 350 recoveries, and 26 deaths.