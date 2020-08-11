New teachers at Carthage schools preparing for the return of students

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local students are busy, making sure they have all the pens, notebooks and backpacks they need for class.

And new teachers are busy making sure they’re ready for their first class.

Quincy Jones Jr, New Carthage Teacher, said, “My student teaching experience got cut short because of the covid experience.”

But Quincy Alexander Jones Jr. says he’s ready for his first classroom.

And he’s ready for a potential coronavirus shutdown and online switch.

“I know from a student perspective what google classroom is like. so now being a teacher that’s really going to help me a lot.”

Jones is at the Carthage New Teacher Academy, signing in to his school district account and learning about Bright Futures.

“Exciting – I tweeted today I’m at my first real school meeting.

He’s one of 62 new teachers in the district this year, an above average number in an unusual year.

Kandy Frazier, Carthage Assistant Superintendent, said, “This is just an unprecendented school year for all of us. Talking to my colleagues in other districts, figuring out what’s best for our kids.”

The academy is held every year – but this time there’s even more to learn.

Checking every student has a mask, new sanitation procedures, what happens when someone gets sick.

“With our new teachers, preparing them to come into classrooms at a time where we’ve never experienced anything like this before.”

Carthage students go back to class on August 20th.