New projections from health experts are showing another wave of coronavirus cases as soon as June

TOPEKA, Ks. — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s plan to reopen the state is in effect.

Restaurants and stores are beginning to welcome customers back in most counties.

But new projections from health experts are showing that — because so many people are going out — we could actually see another wave of coronavirus cases as soon as June.

Doctors from the University of Kansas Health System say that, despite businesses reopening, the virus threat hasn’t gone away and should be taken seriously.

Dr. Joseph LeMaster, Public Health Officer, Johnson County, said, “Which is why we’re sending out the messaging as strongly as we are, to really be cautious when you’re going in to crowded areas where there are a lot of people, to wear masks.”

Doctors say it’s very important to keep a six foot distance from others when out.