New poll shows decline in Gov. Kelly’s approval rating

KANSAS — Also in Kansas, a new poll shows more people are beginning to disapprove of Governor Laura Kelly’s job during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Governor now sits at 50%. Half the state approving of the way she is handling the crisis and half thinking she could do better.

The number is down from 68% in late April, when the study began.

Kelly has been trending in the wrong direction since then.

One republican lawmaker says a big reason for that is Kelly’s executive orders.

Sen Larry Alley, (R) Winfield, said, “One size does not fit all and that’s what it seems like the Governor has been trying to do. They say okay, you have a problem in Johnson county so every county is shut down, every county has these restrictions, and the people don’t want that.”

The decreasing poll numbers aren’t unique to Kansas.

With the coronavirus cases spreading around the country, only five governors have higher grades now than in April.

The study also asked people how the president is doing.

“I don’t think that Governor Kelly’s decision have helped the economy in the state of Kansas. I think that the President was trying to help the economy for the whole nation, where I believe some of the decisions that the governor made hurt the economy and kept us locked down longer than we needed to, kept some of the businesses in the small communities locked down.”

President Trump sits at 35% approval, down from 48%.

Democratic Representative Rui Xu says that’s because the federal government hasn’t had a unified response.

Rep Rui Xu, (D) Westwood, said, “We’ve just seen absolutely no leadership at all from the federal level. We saw this at the beginning of the pandemic, all the states we’re needing to negotiate against each other to get ppe and all the supplies they needed to really tackle it and now we still have no national testing plan, we have no national plan to address this at all.”

He says the President and the Governor have very different leadership styles. And that Trump could learn a thing or two from Kelly.

“She just wants to follow the science and do what’s best for all Kansans whether or not that benefits her politically.”

As a whole people are favoring the job of their Governors to the President by nearly 20%.