New location for covid-19 testing site

JOPLIN, Mo. — One of Joplin’s covid testing sites has been moved to a new location.

The site previously located at Thousand Oaks Imaging Center, is now located at 1221 McIntosh Circle on Freeman Health System property.

Freeman Health System is now the sole operator of the drive-through testing center.

Paula Baker, Freeman Health System President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Today we’re testing 24, and 45 called yesterday so we have a full testing schedule today, which is really good and we’ll continue to do those tests and screens as long as there is need for them.”

Those seeking a test must first schedule an appointment through either the screening center or their physician.