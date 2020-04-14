New covid-19 cases and recoveries announced Monday

FOUR STATE AREA — New cases and recoveries of covid-19 are announced in the immediate Four State Area today.

Delaware County, Oklahoma is up 13 cases, with a total now of 63 cases.

Ottawa County is up 5 cases, bringing its total to 23.

And Mayes County is up 1 case, raising its total to 15.

In Missouri, McDonald County announced it’s fourth positive case.

It is not a travel related case and all people who have come into contact with the patient have already been notified.

The city of Joplin has announced a sixth positive case of covid-19, this appears related to domestic travel in the United States.

Some good news from Jasper County, 7 more cases have recovered, meaning 11 of the 15 cases in the county are recovered.

And Benton County, Arkansas announces two more cases, with a total now of 50.

And Labette County, Kansas has announced 4 of their 18 cases have now recovered.

The running total of cases in the Four State Area is now 255.

With 65 recoveries and 6 deaths.