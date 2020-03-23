New changes coming to the Joplin Empire Market

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturdays might look a little bit different at Empire Market in Joplin.

The local farmer’s market is open all year round and usually consists of live music and other activities, but have had to cut back due to the pandemic crisis.

The Empire Market dropped from around twenty-five venders to ten.

The organization wants people to know they’re not going anywhere, and the goal is to make sure they’re still available as a local food source..

Ivy Hagedorn, Empire Market Coordinator, says, “We have a lot of farmers and bakers [that] this is their livelihood, This is the main way that they sell to the community. We’re also working on a way that you will be able to go on and order items from different venders, all at the Empire Market, and then just drive right up to the door and pickup your Empire Market package.”

Empire Market said the online portal is in progress and plan to use it as an option moving forward.