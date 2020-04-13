New cases of COVID-19 announced

Thirty-two new cases of COVID-19 are announced in the four state region on Sunday.

The majority of cases are from Delaware County, reported on the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.

The county saw a jump of 26 cases overnight, now at 50 total.

One more case each was announced in Craig, Mayes, Benton County, Arkansas, and Neosho County, Kansas.

Two more cases were reported in Ottawa County to now total 18 there.

Cherokee County announced a new recovery, now with only one active case.

Benton County is also reporting one new recovery.

In all, the four state region now has 233 cases with 54 recoveries and 6 deaths.